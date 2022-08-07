National Handloom Day: Celebrating Rich Indian Heritage From The Various States On 8th Edition

Handlooms have been a critical element in India's cultural heritage. The industry has played a pivotal role during the Indian Independence and continues to be one of the significant industries creating opportunities in the rural sections of India.

National Handlooms Day was first celebrated in the year 2015, and today marks the 8th edition of this glorious day.

Why Is It Celebrated?

August 7 1905, was the day the Swadeshi Movement was adopted, and the chakra began spinning a hand-woven narration of a self-reliant India. The historic movement encouraged numerous Indian indigenous industries, particularly handloom weavers, and boycotted mass manufactured foreign goods. It was a self-sufficiency movement that was built toward nationalistic emotions.

110 years later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked this important day in the Freedom Struggle for India by declaring August 7 as National Handloom Day. It was celebrated for the first time on August 7 2015, by PM Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The day presented an opportunity for many Indians to honour and empower the weaver's community by appreciating and purchasing domestic-made goods over foreign ones.

Apart from the celebrations, the government also makes it a point to discuss the many issues faced by the industry and various aspects of it, including infrastructure and markets.

Handloom Industry In India

An industry which has thrived in India for over a century now, handlooms have been a symbol of resistance, culture, and opportunities. It is a sector that has created a space for self-reliance and continues to be a significant source of income for those living in rural and semi-rural parts of the country.

The industry has been a common man's go-to option due to its perks of requiring less-capital, minimal power and being sustainable overall. It has adapted over time without losing its true essence, and for the same reason, the textile tradition remains a cultural pride for the country. It has grown to accommodate a contemporary market but remains to be a reminder of the glorious past.

Many have benefitted from the industry over time, especially women. At least 70 per cent of those employed in this field are women. Apart from those directly involved in the manufacture, millions of other individuals have also found a source of income in this line of work, making handlooms the second-largest employer in rural India.

In the financial year 2022, the exports of Indian handloom products were recorded at a value of ₹1,693.05 crores. Understandably too, about 95 per cent of the hand-woven fabric produced worldwide comes from India. A consistent contributor to the socioeconomic and cultural growth of the nation, handlooms are a symbol of India's independence.

Events Organised By The Government

The Indian Government's official website showcases a range of competitions and informative quizzes to create awareness of the handlooms industry in India. Instilling the nationalistic emotion further, they also have options of "Pledge" to use only Indian Handloom Products and "Share a selfie" wearing Indian Handloom Products.

As reported by News Nine, the National Centre for Heritage Textiles (NCHT) is to host an exhibition related to Handloom Day in the capital city. It will be coordinated by the Ministry of Textiles and attended by many renowned personalities. Across various states, the weavers' service centres and campuses of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will be setting the pace for the celebrations of the Handloom Culture.

If you would like to know where to purchase authentic handwoven domestic products, the Indian Government has set across the Handloom Brand to guide you through it. The various events happening across states and nearby can also be looked up on similar pages.

Also Read: National Handloom Day: Choose Handloom, Be Vocal For Handmade, PM Modi's Appeal To Citizens