All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
81-Yr-Old Noida Man Digitally Rapes Minor For 7 Years: What Does The Term Mean?

Image Credit- Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

81-Yr-Old Noida Man Digitally Rapes Minor For 7 Years: What Does The Term Mean?

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  17 May 2022 7:22 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-17T13:29:59+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The accused had an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his workers sent his minor daughter to live with him, so that she could get an education. He has been sexually exploiting the minor ever since.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An 81-year-old sketch artist has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for the alleged 'digital rape' of a 17-year-old girl for over seven years. Police said the suspect was living with the minor victim as her guardian.

According to the police, the accused had an office in Himachal Pradesh and one of his workers sent his minor daughter to live with him so that she could get an education. He has been sexually exploiting the minor ever since.

"The girl was initially scared. But in the past month, she started recording the suspect's sexual advances, mostly as audio files. She collected sizable evidence and shared her plight with a woman, who lived with the suspect who then lodged a complaint," said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh, according to Hindustan Times.

What Is Digital Rape?

'Digital rape' means forced sex with a girl or woman using any object other than the reproductive organ. It did not fall under the ambit of rape but was added after the 2012 Nirbhaya case s the government sought to expand the definition of rape and prescribe harsher punishment.

While the term evokes ideas of the newly developing metaverse, it refers to the physical act of using the fingers of a hand or foot, i.e. 'digits', for sexual assault of a woman, India Today reported.

After 2013, 'rape' is no longer confined to the act of 'coitus', that is, the sexual act of penetration of the penis of a man into the vagina of a woman. It now includes "insertion to any extent" of any object or part of the body into a woman's mouth, urethra, vagina, or anus.

Justice JS Verma Committee

The Justice JS Verma Committee, which was set up to recommend amendments, noted in its report that the legal definition of "rape" and "sexual assault" was limited to "penetration" while other types of sexual assault were "not subject to appropriate legal sanction".

The Committee report also looked into the definitions of rape and sexual assault in other countries, particularly Canada and the UK. It also considered the South African Criminal Law, which looks at rape as all forms of "sexual penetration" in a gender-neutral way.

In addition, it considered that the UN Handbook on Legislation on Violence against Women "recommends that 'sexual assault' be defined as a violation of bodily integrity and sexual autonomy".

The Verma Committee finally recommended that expanding the definition of "rape" to include more than only penile penetration would be appropriate, as "this is a widely understood term which also expresses society's strong moral condemnation".

What Do Lawyers say?

Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra said that the offence of digital rape was added to the IPC as there were "several instances where there was sexual assault of a woman through the use of hands or toys which was earlier not covered under the rape law".

"Sexual assault has been defined more broadly after the 2013 amendments. After the amendment to the rape law, it was defined that any touching of sex organs will also amount to rape In the new rape law, it was brought within the definition of rape because there were many cases where a girl would be touched but the act of coitus was not done. That meant that perpetrators would be acquitted, so the decision was taken to expand the provision," she said.

Also Read: Sikkim Foundation Day: How Did The Himalayan Kingdom Became A Part Of India In 1975?


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Noida Man 
Digital Rape 
Sexual Assault 
Rape Laws 

Must Reads

Here's How Recyclable City Waste Might Help Generate Rs 30,000 Crore Every Year
Sudarshan News Shared Video Falsely Claiming A Mazar Built At Hindu Religious Site In Kurukshetra
Latest Excavation At Harappan Site Of Rakhigarhi Discovers 5000-Years-Old Drainage System, Jewellery
5G Testbed Set To Be Launched In India Today By PM Modi
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X