Karnataka Hospitals Run Out Of Medical Oxygen, 8 More Patients Die

With the hospitals raising alarm over the scarcity of oxygen and ventilators, eight more COVID-19 patients died due to the shortage of medical supplies in Karnataka. The total death toll has risen to 40 in the past 72 hours.

As per The Times of India, five deaths were reported from a Hubbali hospital. Nevertheless, authorities denied that the deaths were due to an oxygen shortage. When the relatives alleged that the patients died around 4:30 PM due to oxygen deficiency, the district administration formed a committee to investigate the cause of the deaths.

Dr Yeshwant Madinkar, the district health officer, said that the hospital had 30 jumbo oxygen cylinders and was treating 21 COVID patients. He denied that an oxygen deficit was likely to be the cause of death simply because the container had a 2KL capacity and produced 85,000 liters of oxygen, utilizing the natural air.



The doctor said that the system sends an alert in case of oxygen scarcity, hence ruling out the possibility of an oxygen crisis.

After 24 COVID patients died at Chamarajanagar hospital, a 26-year-old youth died on its premises on Wednesday, after he was reportedly denied an oxygenated bed. The man's family took to protest against the hospital management and wrecked several windowpanes of the hospital.

In the Belghavi region, a 58-year-old COVID suspect died after his family went out to look for a ventilator bed. He was then taken to the Belghavi Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed.

A COVID patient collapsed on the street while he was being shifted to an ambulance in Madikeri. The patient was working at a bar in Somwarpet.



Karnataka is registering a massive spike in the number of fresh cases despite the restrictions. Hospitals are running short of beds and crematoriums have 'housefull' signboards as bodies pile up.

Reports have pointed out that many private hospitals are refusing to admit new patients due to the oxygen crisis. In addition to this, the ones undergoing 'home isolation' are worse as they are unable to find any cylinders.



Also Read: COVID-19 Relief: Samsung Pledges $50 Lakh, Paytm To Set Up Oxygen Plants In 13 Cities





