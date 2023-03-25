'Desk-Bombing Is The New Trend': 78% Of Indian Employees Choose To Head To Office To Socialise

According to a report released on Thursday, desk-bombing has taken over the Indian work scenario, as the little chit-chats are being embraced in the offices and most of the workers feel grateful when their colleagues show up at their desks to connect casually.

These findings are derived from a recent LinkedIn report which is based on a research conducted by Censuswide with over 1,001 workers in India who are over 18 years of age. This survey was conducted in the span of February 28 and March 6, 2023.

Bonding Boosts Productivity

Hybrid work culture continues to foster in post-Covid era and it seems like the tough phase has increased yearning for connections in people. As the findings from the report suggest that 78 percent i.e., 8 in every 10 of Indian professionals choose to go to office for socialising and bonding with their colleagues, which is a diversion from the stereotypical strict secluded work regime.

The statistics answer negative to the doubts of “when organisations reopen after the pandemic, will ‘hybrid’ remain relevant and whether lack of time in office and reduced visibility will have an impact on one’s career?”

The years of stagnancy in the lives of India’s working population during the recent pandemic shows a change in patterns of relationship between people and their physical workspaces. This can be proved by the 86 percent of the respondents saying that they feel positive about working outdoors compared to a year ago.

The LinkedIn report states that generally the employees used to feel obliged to be physically present in the office, in contrast 78 percent of those professionals interviewed said they now do it by choice.

The report leads us to the new-age term of ‘desk-bombing’ which is a trend that has been embraced in the Indian offices and work culture. It is the referred to the act of a co-worker showing up unannounced at the employee’s desk to have a chat in an informal eased-out manner.

It was also found that another 62 percent of respondents in India consider the practice of desk-bombing as a great ice-breaker to have impromptu conversations. The GenZ workers in India accounting to 60 percent of total employees who were born between the years of mid to late 1990s and the early 2010s, experience desk-bombing on a regular basis and find it refreshing, as per a report in The Indian Express.

A positive observation to be derived is that of employees becoming more dedicated towards the philosophy of ‘work-life balance’. The superiors at workplaces are pioneering new ways to do this and debunking the ‘strictly-professional’ mannerisms of the corporate world.

Social Interactions At Office

LinkedIn Managing Editor India, Nirajita Banerjee expressed, “We’re starting to see a shift in attitude when it comes to working in the office. While professionals in India favour the flexible work option, they are also finding immense value in heading back to office as it contributes towards boosting employee morale, improving collaboration and teamwork and identifying new opportunities. Informal conversations or chai breaks can also help boost long term career growth, when done with intention.”

It also revealed that most employees are experiencing ‘loud leaving’ i.e. when managers intentionally leave the workplace to indirectly hint at it’s okay to shut down and stop working at a reasonable time.

In the list of priorities in a chronological order, it was found that the number one intention for respondents was to have social interactions (43 percent), secondly, to have direct face-to-face meetings with co-workers (42 percent) and third, for building healthy work relationships (41 percent). Over 72 percent who were surveyed said that they miss ‘chai break' (tea break) bonding in the workplace which provided them a space for banters, laughs, opening up on their personal lives and cozy discussions.

Also Read: 'Easier To Clear Google Interview': LinkedIn User Shares Hilarious Tenants Interview Experience In Bangalore

