All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Wrath Of Climate Change! 7 Reportedly Dead After Cloudburst Hit Kasol In Kullu, 1 Killed In Shimla Landslide

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Wrath Of Climate Change! 7 Reportedly Dead After Cloudburst Hit Kasol In Kullu, 1 Killed In Shimla Landslide

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Himachal Pradesh,  7 July 2022 7:16 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Sudesh Mokhta, the state Disaster Management Director, said that four to six individuals are missing amid the cloudburst that took place at around 6 am at Chojh village in Kullu's Challal panchayat.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A minimum of seven individuals were feared dead in different incidents, which were triggered by flash floods and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on July 6.

More than 25 people working at the Malana power project in the district were rescued from a building damaged by flash floods, reported The Tribune.

Wrath Of Nature!

Nearly four people are feared to have washed away in Manikaran, and the bridge crossing the Parvati River was also damaged amid the flash floods triggered by a cloud burst. Furthermore, three individuals are also feared to have drowned in different parts of Kullu in the heavy rains.

A rescue squad was on the way to the disaster area, but amid the landslide, they got stuck on the Kasol-Jaimala road for a while.

Numerous camping sites and cafes reportedly got washed away in Kasol as the flash flood was triggered due to the heavy overnight rains.

Disaster At The Hills

Sudesh Mokhta, the state Disaster Management Director, said that four to six individuals are missing amid the cloudburst that took place at around 6 am at Chojh village in Kullu's Challal panchayat.

Gurdev Sharma, Kullu superintendent of Police, stated that the bridge across the Parvati River was damaged subsequently in the cloudburst at Chojh. Four people are reported missing and a search operation is currently underway, he added.

A woman in Shimla lost her life while two others suffered injuries after a boulder fell on a car following a landslide triggered due to the heavy rain near Dhalli tunnel, as per reports. Injured individuals were quickly rushed to the IGMC for treatment. Incessant heavy rain has continued in Shimla since the night of July 5.

Also Read: Rupee's Carnage Continues; Falls To New All-Time Low Of 79.36 Per Dollar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Himachal Pradesh 
cloudburst 
Landslide 
Kullu 
Shimla 

Must Reads

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government
Bihar Teacher Returns 33-Month Salary Of Rs 24 Lakh, Says Teaching In College Is Like 'Academic Death'
Ward Councillor Abducted By Locals For Not Showing Up After Election? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim
New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X