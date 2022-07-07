Wrath Of Climate Change! 7 Reportedly Dead After Cloudburst Hit Kasol In Kullu, 1 Killed In Shimla Landslide

A minimum of seven individuals were feared dead in different incidents, which were triggered by flash floods and heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on July 6.

More than 25 people working at the Malana power project in the district were rescued from a building damaged by flash floods, reported The Tribune.

Nearly four people are feared to have washed away in Manikaran, and the bridge crossing the Parvati River was also damaged amid the flash floods triggered by a cloud burst. Furthermore, three individuals are also feared to have drowned in different parts of Kullu in the heavy rains.

A rescue squad was on the way to the disaster area, but amid the landslide, they got stuck on the Kasol-Jaimala road for a while.

Numerous camping sites and cafes reportedly got washed away in Kasol as the flash flood was triggered due to the heavy overnight rains.

Sudesh Mokhta, the state Disaster Management Director, said that four to six individuals are missing amid the cloudburst that took place at around 6 am at Chojh village in Kullu's Challal panchayat.

Gurdev Sharma, Kullu superintendent of Police, stated that the bridge across the Parvati River was damaged subsequently in the cloudburst at Chojh. Four people are reported missing and a search operation is currently underway, he added.

A woman in Shimla lost her life while two others suffered injuries after a boulder fell on a car following a landslide triggered due to the heavy rain near Dhalli tunnel, as per reports. Injured individuals were quickly rushed to the IGMC for treatment. Incessant heavy rain has continued in Shimla since the night of July 5.

