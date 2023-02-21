Turkey-Syria Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Weeks After Deadly Tremors That Claimed 47,000 Lives

As the Turkish people are recovering from the aftereffects of the tremors that struck the country two weeks ago, another 6.4 magnitude quake struck the Hatay province on February 20. The information passed on by the disaster agency stated that the people and the government continue to pull people back to safety from the debris and ruins of both the earthquakes that struck the country weeks apart.

The previous quake claimed the lives of over 47,000 people, and the numbers were rising, with more people being found buried under the ruins. The recent earthquake is said to have killed three and more than 200 injured.

Ongoing Rescue Mission

Turkey and Syria continue to shake under the tremors as another quake of magnitude 6.4 struck the border region of Turkey and Syria. This comes after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake brought in large-scale destruction and devastation in Turkey's Kahramanmaras province on February 6. The initial earthquake was followed by over 40 aftershocks burying thousands under the rubble of flattened buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the recent one reported in the border region struck at a depth of about 6.2 miles. This has aggravated the situation in Turkey and Syria, where rescue missions were being carried out in the hopes of pulling back more people to safety. With the recent quake, Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas conveyed that a few people are reportedly stuck under rubble, and measures are being taken to help them.

So far, the latest quake has claimed three lives and left 200 injured. In one of the regions where a death was reported, residents said that most of the town had already fled after the initial earthquakes. The streets were mostly lined with mounds of debris and discarded furniture from where residents were hoping to start once again.

Humanitarian Aid For Stranded

A resident who witnessed the quakes, Muna Al Omar, said she was in a makeshift tent in a park in central Antakya when the ground started heaving again. Holding her 7-year-old in her arms, she cried, "I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet." Like Muna, many people in the quake-struck regions live under constant fear, along with an indefinite future ahead of them. The death count from the quake that occurred two weeks ago was around 41,156, and it was expected to climb further, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed and many people still missing.

The President, Tayyip Erdogan, owned up to the shortcomings of the disaster relief and stated that the construction of nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces of Turkey would begin next month. Prior to the second earthquake striking the region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington would extend help "for as long as it takes." So far, the US has provided a total humanitarian assistance of $185 million to support the earthquake response in Turkey and Syria.

According to an NDTV report, among those who survived the quake include about 356,000 pregnant women who urgently needed access to health services, said the UN sexual and reproductive health agency. They further added that most of the survivors are camped in freezing temperatures and are struggling to get access to food or clean water.

Also Read: Turkey-Syria Earthquake: India Sends 6th Flight Under Operation Dost As Death Toll Crosses 15,000 & One Indian Missing