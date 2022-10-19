Saviours In Uniforms: 62 Lives Saved By RPF Personnel Within Past Nine Months

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), a security force under the ownership of Indian Railways, is deployed with the responsibility of ensuring the security of the railway property, station premises, and passengers. They work around the clock vigilantly and have been able to save the lives of many passengers who were found in dangerous situations.

The visuals of many such lifesaving incidents went viral after the Indian Railways posted them on their social media handles. Praising the alertness of many personnel in panic situations, they also made it a point to convey that the safety of the passengers is a shared responsibility.

With increasing cases of accidental deaths and suicide cases being reported by the railways, the RPF Personnel have been more vigilant than ever and have been doing commendable work in reaching out to those in danger.

Mission Jeevan Rakshak

The RPF personnel under the Central Railways have managed to save 62 lives in the past nine months as part of its 'Mission Jeewan Raksha'. According to a release issued by the Central Railway, there have been 1168 accidental deaths and 845 casualties reported from the months of January to September.





Out of the 62 other incidents where the personnel were able to intervene, 24 were reported from the Mumbai division, 14 in the Nagpur division, 12 in the Pune division, and eight incidents were reported from the Bhusawal division.

The most recent incidents saw several passengers fall off the edge between the platform and the train or alight from moving trains. Despite repeated warnings to be careful around the platforms and in moving trains, some passengers continue to exhibit reckless behaviour and put multiple lives at stake. In most cases, these passengers were saved due to the prompt action of the personnel at the stations.

Apart from these dangerous incidents, RPF personnel have also been able to medically attend to many travellers. A recent video posted by the Indian Railways showed two personnel administering CPR to an elderly man who had collapsed on the train. Such timely actions of the officials have also saved the lives of many.

Although the officers are trained to prioritise the life of the passengers, it's more of an act of humanity where the personnel selflessly jumps in to save a life.

Diverse Security Challenges

A report by the Indian Express noted that apart from keeping a close watch on the safety of the passengers, the personnel have to deal with a range of security challenges on a daily basis. Some of these include crime on railway properties, extremist violence, obstructions to train movement, rescue of missing children, seizure of narcotics on trains and railway premises, and so on.

They try to make sure that the public travelling space is safe for everyone and continue to direct their efforts to the same. In view of this, they have often even deployed special teams such as the all-women 'Shakti Team' to ensure women's safety on trains.

Their duties go round the clock and demand them to be alert at all times. With the assistance of other on-duty railway officers, they continue a joint effort to safeguard the railway property as well as people's lives.

