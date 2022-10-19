All section
Saviours In Uniforms: 62 Lives Saved By RPF Personnel Within Past Nine Months

Image Credits: Unsplash, Wikipedia, and Twitter

Trending
Saviours In Uniforms: 62 Lives Saved By RPF Personnel Within Past Nine Months

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  19 Oct 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The Central Railways released data that shed light on the round-the-clock vigilance of the RPF Personnel, which helped save the lives of 62 passengers between the months of January-September 2022.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), a security force under the ownership of Indian Railways, is deployed with the responsibility of ensuring the security of the railway property, station premises, and passengers. They work around the clock vigilantly and have been able to save the lives of many passengers who were found in dangerous situations.

The visuals of many such lifesaving incidents went viral after the Indian Railways posted them on their social media handles. Praising the alertness of many personnel in panic situations, they also made it a point to convey that the safety of the passengers is a shared responsibility.

With increasing cases of accidental deaths and suicide cases being reported by the railways, the RPF Personnel have been more vigilant than ever and have been doing commendable work in reaching out to those in danger.

Mission Jeevan Rakshak

The RPF personnel under the Central Railways have managed to save 62 lives in the past nine months as part of its 'Mission Jeewan Raksha'. According to a release issued by the Central Railway, there have been 1168 accidental deaths and 845 casualties reported from the months of January to September.


Out of the 62 other incidents where the personnel were able to intervene, 24 were reported from the Mumbai division, 14 in the Nagpur division, 12 in the Pune division, and eight incidents were reported from the Bhusawal division.

The most recent incidents saw several passengers fall off the edge between the platform and the train or alight from moving trains. Despite repeated warnings to be careful around the platforms and in moving trains, some passengers continue to exhibit reckless behaviour and put multiple lives at stake. In most cases, these passengers were saved due to the prompt action of the personnel at the stations.

Apart from these dangerous incidents, RPF personnel have also been able to medically attend to many travellers. A recent video posted by the Indian Railways showed two personnel administering CPR to an elderly man who had collapsed on the train. Such timely actions of the officials have also saved the lives of many.

Although the officers are trained to prioritise the life of the passengers, it's more of an act of humanity where the personnel selflessly jumps in to save a life.

Diverse Security Challenges

A report by the Indian Express noted that apart from keeping a close watch on the safety of the passengers, the personnel have to deal with a range of security challenges on a daily basis. Some of these include crime on railway properties, extremist violence, obstructions to train movement, rescue of missing children, seizure of narcotics on trains and railway premises, and so on.

They try to make sure that the public travelling space is safe for everyone and continue to direct their efforts to the same. In view of this, they have often even deployed special teams such as the all-women 'Shakti Team' to ensure women's safety on trains.

Their duties go round the clock and demand them to be alert at all times. With the assistance of other on-duty railway officers, they continue a joint effort to safeguard the railway property as well as people's lives.

Also Read: RPF Personnel Gives CPR To Save Life Of Elderly Who Suffered Heart Attack At Railway Station

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
RPF Personnel 
Indian Railways 
Passenger safety 
Saving Lives 

