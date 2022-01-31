All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In 3 Yrs, Over 60% Seats Lie Vacant For ME/MTech Courses In Maharashtra: Report

Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In 3 Yrs, Over 60% Seats Lie Vacant For ME/MTech Courses In Maharashtra: Report

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Maharashtra,  31 Jan 2022 6:41 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Lack of job opportunities in the field, and absence of curriculum updates are primary reasons for the decline. The number seems to be declining for the academic year 2021-22, with 70 per cent of seats lying vacant.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Maharashtra has witnessed the closure of several engineering institutes over the last few years due to a fall in demand.

The engineering field is witnessing a reversal trend in the state, as the number of students opting for the course is reducing. According to a recent report, the seat vacancy in Masters of Engineering (ME/MTech) has remained between 60 - 65 per cent in the last three years.

Decline In Enrollment

This year, the enrollment number of BE/BTech stood high at 1.39 lakh, while the total intake for ME/MTech saw a massive decline, with 13,095 enrollment, which is less than 10 percent of the total seats in the undergraduate course.

For the academic year 2021-22, seven out of ten seats lie vacant, which accounts for 70 per cent. The figures were revealed by the state common entrance test cell (CET).

Reason For Downfall

Lack of job opportunities in the field and absence of curriculum updates are primary reasons for the decline, Hindustan Times reported.

The Director of a Mumbai-based institute said that the students are disheartened, realising that the skill set they acquired for years remains almost the same compared to the undergraduate courses even after qualifying for a higher degree.

Most of the students opting for ME/MTech are the ones who wish to pursue teaching in future. But that might also see a fall, as the engineering institutes have stagnated and therefore, hiring new teachers has also reduced over the years.

Companies' Dynamics

Former chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), SS Mantha, said that the hiring process also remained one of the reasons for the downfall. As per the AICTE data, ME/MTech placement stood at 24.27 per cent of the total enrollment in 2020-21.

Reportedly, companies prefer a BTech graduate over an MTech graduate because of their similar tech skills. The companies have realised that the skills acquired in both courses are almost similar.

Besides, an undergraduate agrees to work for a lesser salary than a postgraduate. Reportedly, employers have stopped mentioning ME/MTech as an eligibility criterion in job descriptions.

Students Switching To Business Course

The Director said that students are focusing on attaining work experience and applying to a B-school for a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) program. The shift is primarily to update their skillset and attract better job opportunities.

The firms are seeking addon skills in a postgraduate; hence, students pursue MBA or other financial courses.

Also Read: No Place For Hate! Canada To Appoint Representative For Combating Islamophobia

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
60% Seats 
Vacant 
ME/MTech Courses 
Maharashtra 
CET 
MBA 
Engineering 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X