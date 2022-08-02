'Pencil, Eraser, Maggi Gone Costlier': 6-Yr-Old Girl's Letter To PM Modi Goes Viral

All section
Pencil, Eraser, Maggi Gone Costlier: 6-Yr-Old Girls Letter To PM Modi Goes Viral

Image Credits: Hindustan Times, Unsplash

India,  2 Aug 2022 11:45 AM GMT

"Modiji, you have caused an immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have costlier, and Maggi's price has also increased. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do?" the girl wrote in her letter.

A six-year-old girl student studying in class 1 has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'hardship' she is facing due to the price rise.

In her letter, Kriti Dubey of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district wrote, "My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused an immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have costlier, and Maggi's price has also increased. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

The letter written in Hindi has gone viral on social media, News18 reported.

Her father, Vishal Dubey, an advocate, said that it is her daughter's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Recently, he said, Kriti got annoyed when her mother scolded her after losing her pencil in school.

The girl was also upset after being returned from a shop where she went to buy a packet of Maggi. When her mother told her to finish a multiplication table, she wrote to PM Modi instead, Hindustan Times reported.

"I was not given Maggi as I had only five rupees. The shopkeeper asked me to pay seven rupees," she said.

Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar said he learned about this little girl's letter through various social media platforms. "I am ready to help the kid in any way and try my best to ensure that her letter reaches concerned authorities," he said.

Rising Prices In India

Meanwhile, a five per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) was imposed on essential food items like pre-packed curd, paneer, honey, wheat jaggery, and puffed rice (muri), among others, effective July 18.

In addition, hotel rooms with a tariff of nearly ₹1,000/day, maps and charts, including atlases, invited 12 per cent GST, while 18 per cent GST has been levied on tetra packs and fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques, News18 reported.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday (August 1), asserted in the Lok Sabha that the country does not face any risk of either recession or stagflation as its macroeconomic fundamentals are "perfect".

She said that India continues to be a fast-growing economy worldwide, doing better than others and "there is no question of the country getting into recession or stagflation".

Also Read: Amid Opposition's Concern Against Rising Inflation, FM Sitharaman Denies Any Such Risk In India

