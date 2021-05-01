Trending

The hospital management had insisted on depositing cash for treatment. To ensure timely aid, the ailing patient's family members left her in an autorickshaw and had rushed to the nearest ATM to withdraw cash.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   1 May 2021 7:07 AM GMT
Writer : Anchal Rana | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Abhishek M
Andhra Pradesh: 55-Yr-Old COVID Patient Dies On Road After Hospital Refuses Online Payment For Treatment

In an astounding turn of events amid the horrifying second wave of the pandemic in the country, a 55-year-old woman who was infected with COVID-19 died on the road after the hospital management refused to accept online payment for the treatment and instead demanded cash.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the incident took place in Rajam town in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Wednesday, April 28.

The patient had developed certain complications and was thus being taken to the corporate hospital in the town. The hospital management, however, denied her admission since the family wanted to settle the bills through online transactions and insisted on depositing cash.

Leaving the ailing patient in an autorickshaw, her family members rushed to the nearest ATM to withdraw cash. On returning, they found her body lying on the road. She had lost her life inside the auto-rickshaw and the driver had put the body on the road and fled the scene.

The family pleaded and requested the pedestrians, police, and others for help but were blatantly denied. The municipal commissioner did not act on it even after receiving the news. Following that, a local television channel reporter named Vaddadi Rajesh came forward to help and ferried the body to a crematorium in a vehicle all the while wearing a PPE kit.

District collector J Niwas has directed the officials in the town to look into the matter and submit a report.

