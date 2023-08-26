All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mindfulness Technique: Managing Anxiety With 54321 Full-Sensory Method

Image Credit : Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mindfulness Technique: Managing Anxiety With 54321 Full-Sensory Method

Richa Yadav

Writer: Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

India,  26 Aug 2023 11:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, anxiety can often creep in, leaving us feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from the present moment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, anxiety can often creep in, leaving us feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from the present moment. To combat these feelings, grounding techniques can be immensely helpful. One such technique is the 54321 method, which leverages all five senses to engage in mindfulness and bring your focus back to the here and now. By incorporating this technique into your routine, you can effectively manage anxiety and regain a sense of control. This article explores the 54321 method as a full-sensory experience, guiding you through each step to create a fun and easy way to center yourself in moments of unease.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Richa Yadav
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Richa Yadav
grounding techniques 
sensory experience 
mindfulness for anxiety 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X