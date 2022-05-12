All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Nearly 50% Of COVID Patients Show At Least 1 Symptom Even 2 Years After Recovery: Lancet Study

Image Credit: Unsplash, Pixabay and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Nearly 50% Of COVID Patients Show At Least 1 Symptom Even 2 Years After Recovery: Lancet Study

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  12 May 2022 7:33 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

As per the study, just 6 months after initially falling ill, about 68% of patients reported at least one long COVID symptom. Meanwhile, 2 years after the infection, reports of such symptoms had gone down to around 55%.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

According to a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, nearly 50 percent of the patients admitted to the hospital, even two years after recovering from the COVID infection, still have at least one symptom. Claimed to be the longest follow-up study thus far, The Lancet study discovered that patients who recovered from COVID-19 still tend to be in poorer health condition, even two years after the initial infection, compared to the general population, indicating that some individuals need more time to recover fully.

Lancet's Latest Study On COVID Patient Post Recovery

The Lancet study kept tabs on 1,192 participants in China- who were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 during the first wave of the global pandemic back in 2020. While mental and physical health generally improved as time passed, the study suggests that COVID patients still tend to have poorer health and quality of life than the general population.

The lead author of the study, Cao, claimed that the "ongoing follow-up of Covid-19 survivors, particularly those with symptoms of long Covid, is essential to understand the longer course of the illness, as is a further exploration of the benefits of rehabilitation programmes for recovery."

Cao also added an obvious need to provide continued assistance to a significant proportion of individuals who have had COVID and understand how emerging treatments, vaccines, and variants impact long-term health outcomes.

The health impacts of COVID, in the long run, have mainly stayed unknown as the most extended follow-up to date has transited for nearly a year, the study explained.

The lack of pre-COVID health status baselines and evaluations with the general population in most analyses has "made it difficult to determine how good patients" with COVID have recovered.

Key Findings Of The Study

As per the Chinese study, just six months after initially falling ill, about 68 per cent of patients reported at least one long COVID symptom. Meanwhile, two years after the infection, reports of such symptoms had gone down to around 55 per cent.

Even two years after initially falling ill with COVID, patients are usually in a worse health condition than the general population, with 31 per cent reporting fatigue or muscle weakness and 31 per cent reporting difficulties in sleeping.

"The proportion of non-Covid participants reporting these symptoms was 5 per cent and 14 per cent respectively," the report stated.

Furthermore, COVID patients were also more likely to show several other symptoms, including joint pain, dizziness, headaches and palpitations. In quality of life questionnaires, COVID patients also reported discomfort or pain and depression or anxiety than non-Covid people.

Also Read: Nearly 800 Pakistani Hindus Returned Home After Failing To Secure Indian Citizenship: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Lancet Study 
COVID19 
New COVID Study 
coronavirus 

Must Reads

High Cost Of Climate Change: Droughts Reduced India's GDP By 2 To 5%, Says UN Report
Lakadong Mission: Meghalaya Govt Gives Global Boost To State's Special Turmeric, Aims To Raise Productivity
Larsen And Toubro Turns Sponsor For IIT-Madras Team's Hyperloop Project
Smriti Irani Promises ISRO Visit For Amethi Girl Who Aspires To Become Scientist, Assures Help To Others
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X