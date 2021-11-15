All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
5 Things To Know About Birsa Munda, The Tribal Freedom Fighter Who Stood Against Conversions By Christian Missionaries

Image Credit: Twitter/ Advaidism

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

5 Things To Know About Birsa Munda, The Tribal Freedom Fighter Who Stood Against Conversions By Christian Missionaries

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Jharkhand,  15 Nov 2021 8:09 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Born on November 15, 1875, Munda mobilised the tribal community against the British.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15. The Government is celebrating the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Modi inaugurated a museum in Ranchi in memory of revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, popularly known as Dharti Aaba.

Here's All You Need To Know About Him

Born into the Munda tribe on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village in present-day Jharkhand, he spent a major part of his childhood in most of his childhood in the Chhotanagpur Plateau.

He mobilised the tribal community against the British and forced them to introduce laws protecting the land rights of tribals. Munda had joined the German Mission School and converted to Christianity on the recommendation of his teacher Jaipal Nag. However, he soon left after he understood that Christian missionaries were converting tribals to Christianity.

He started a new faith known as 'Birsait' and urged other tribal communities to join the sect. He urged the Mundas to clean villages, stop consuming liquor and stop believing in superstitions, and witchcraft.

Birsa Munda spent about four years in Chaibasa starting from 1886 to 1890. Chaibasa was close to the epicenter of Sardars agitation. The Sardars protested against the anti-government, anti-missionary programmes. The protests staged by the Sardars, had an impact on Birsa Munda. Following the movement and widespread agitation, Birsa Munda became a part of the movement against the British Raj.

Revolt Against Britishers

In the late 19th century, the land policies of Britishers destroyed the traditional tribal land system and moneylenders started taking over their lands. Missionaries were against the tribal culture. Birsa Munda led a huge tribal movement in the South of Ranchi in 1899. It aimed at driving the British government out of the region. The movement was known as 'Ulgulan'.

He gave fiery speeches in traditional language to rouse people for establishing 'Munda Raj'. Munda and his followers started to attack police stations, raided properties of 'zamindars', raised white flags instead of British flags to denote the rise of 'Munda Raj'.

On March 3, 1900, while Munda was sleeping with his tribal followers, he was arrested by the British and was put into jail. On June 9, 1900, the tribal leader died of Cholera in the Ranchi jail.

Also Read: Two Women Journalists Reporting On Tripura Violence Detained In Assam's Karimganj For 'Instigating' Communal Enmity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Birsa Munda 
Indian Independence Movement 
Tribal leader 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X