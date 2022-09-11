All section
5 Dies, Several Hospitalised After Consuming Illicit Liquor Distributed By Panchayat Poll Candidate In Haridwar

Image Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay (Representational) 

Uttarakhand,  11 Sep 2022 5:59 AM GMT

A report from the CMO noted that the deaths were attributed to old age and ailment in one case, injuries sustained in a fight between two people in the second case and over-drinking in another.

At least five people died, and several others were admitted to the hospital in two villages of the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand on Saturday (September 10), allegedly after consuming liquor distributed by a candidate for a panchayat poll. Some of those who were hospitalised are said to be in serious condition, the police said.

As of now, two people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident, which took place in two villages, Phoolgarh and Shivgarh. The station house officer (SHO) of Pathri police station under which the two villages fell has been suspended, they said.

A report from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), however, stated that the initial enquiries have ruled out the consumption of illicit alcohol as the cause of death. The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial investigation into the matter, reported NDTV.

5 Died While Others Hospitalised

Yogendra Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Haridwar, informed that three people -- Amarpal, Bhola, and Raju died in Phoolgarh and two others -- Kaka and Manoj, in Shivgarh, while several others were admitted to the hospital after consuming liquor. He said that they are examining the quality of the alcohol and also ascertain whether the cause of the death was overdrinking.

SSP Yadav stated that there is information that a candidate for a panchayat poll distributed the liquor among the villagers and that efforts are ongoing to identify the person. He added that two people had been taken into custody in connection with the incident, and Ravindra Singh, the SHO of Pathri police station, has been suspended.

Report From Chief Minister's Office

A report from the CMO quoting Vinay Shankar Pandey, Haridwar District Magistrate, said initial enquiries suggest that consumption of illicit liquor is not the cause of death in this case. The report noted that the deaths were attributed to old age and ailment in one case, injuries sustained in a fight between two people in the second case and over-drinking in another.

Pandey stated that the exact cause of the death will be known after a post-mortem examination and a magisterial investigation. Pooram Singh Rana, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Haridwar, will investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

