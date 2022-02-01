5 Central India States To Get 16 New Airports Under PM-Gati Shakti: Know More

All section
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

India,  1 Feb 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that 74 airports were built in the last 70 years. However, 66 new airports have now become functional in the past 7 years and India has 140 Airports as of date.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, during the virtual PM-Gati Shakti Conference on January 31, announced that 16 new airports are set to be built in all five states of central India.

The five Indian states include Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, the Union Minister also emphasised the need for better integration among all stakeholders, especially States and Union Territories (UTs), for making PM-Gati Shakti a success.

New Airports For 5 States

"Nine airports will be built in Uttar Pradesh, one in Rajasthan, and two in Maharashtra. National Highways of one lakh km will be widened under the PM-Gati Shakti. An airport will be built at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, and airports will also be built-in Ambikapur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh," Scindia was quoted as saying by ANI.

Scindia also revealed that just 74 airports were built across the country in the last 70 years. However, 66 new airports have now become functional in the past seven years, and the country has 140 Airports as of date.

Furthermore, the Union Civil Aviation Minister added that numerous nations worldwide, including South Asian nations, have majorly focussed on investment in the infrastructure sector over the past 70 years. All of the theses have turned into developed countries now.

PM-Gati Shakti

Under PM Modi's leadership, the PM-Gati Shakti initiative is trying to turn India into a superpower of the world with the help of the best infrastructure.

During the earlier government reigns, there was no serious determination regarding the implementation and formulation of developmental schemes. However, currently, the picture has changed massive, Scindia added.

He further stated that the port's cargo capacity has gone up to 1,760 million metric tons from 1,280 million metric tons during the period.

X