'Come Out, Missing You': Four-Yr-Old Appeals Amid Terrorist Encounter In Kashmir

To persuade a terrorist to surrender, the security forces in Kashmir brought his wife and their four-year-old child to the encounter site during a gunbattle in Shopian town.

The heart-wrenchingheart-wrenching video of the child appealing to his father to 'come back' is going viral on social media platforms. The child can be heard appealing to 25-year-old Aquib Ahmad Malik to come out of a barricaded house in the video. "Come out. They will not harm you. Come out. I'm missing you," the boy can be heard saying," NDTV reported.

Malik's wife also made an emotional appeal to her husband in the midnight operation. "Please come out and surrender. Please shoot me if you don't want to come out. Our children have come with me. Come out and surrender," she was quoted as saying.

Speaking to the media, Major General Rashim Bali, a senior officer, informed that Malik had agreed to surrender, but he was stopped by other terrorists and eventually died in the operation along with three accomplices. "If he had come out, we would have been able to save him," Bali added.

Malik was a bank employee before he turned to terrorism three months ago on December 20.

The Army recovered one AK rifle and three pistols from the encounter site. This is reportedly the second big anti-terror operation in the last seven days.

Two residential houses were destroyed during the operation, according to NDTV's report.

For the last few years, destroying target houses where terrorists take shelter have been used as effective means to kill holed up terrorists.

Last week, seven residential houses were destroyed in Shopian during an encounter, in which two terrorists were killed.

This year, 19 terrorists have been killed so far. Giving a chance to terrorists to surrender remains part of the administration's policy.

