3,005 UAPA Cases Registered In Three Years, 3,974 Arrested: Home Ministry To Parliament
Around 3,005 cases were registered in the country under the anti-terror law UAPA in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively with a total of 3,974 people were put behind the bars who were connected to the case, the Union Ministry told Parliament.
However, chargesheets were filed only for 821 cases which reveal that only 27% of these cases underwent complete investigations.
"The latest published report is of the year 2018. As per the report, a total of 922,901 and 1,182 cases were registered and 999, 1,554 and 1,421 persons were arrested under the anti-terror law i.e the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the country during 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively," Junion Home Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha, in a written reply to a question on UAPA case.
Reddy also stated that only 232 cases were chargesheeted in 2016, 272 cases in 2017 and 317 in 2018, Business Standard reported.
He also said that in 2017, the investigation was pending in over 123 cases for more than a year, and in 2018, there were invstigation was prnding in 62 cases. The data recorded is notable as it is difficult for a person to get bail who has been registered under UAPA and they continue to be in jails due to delayed investigations.
Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha in a reply to another question that over 1,198 people from across India has been put into custody under the National Security Act (NSA). Out of these people, 563 people are still in jail.
He also added that Madhya Pradesh has arrested the highest number of people which is 795 in total under the NSA followed by Uttar Pradesh which had detained 338 people.
In 2018, 697 people were booked under NSA of which 406 got bail while 501 were arrested in 2017 of which 229 got bail through review boards.
In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Reddy wrote, "Some instances of individuals from different States, including the Southern States, having joined Islamic State (IS) have come to the notice of Central and State Security Agencies. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in Southern States of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and arrested 122 accused persons."
Reddy also spoke about the IS that was propagating its ideology through various social media platforms and the agencies were observing the cyberspace carefully.
