3,005 UAPA Cases Registered In Three Years, 3,974 Arrested: Home Ministry To Parliament

Around 3,005 cases were registered in the country under the anti-terror law UAPA in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively with a total of 3,974 people were put behind the bars who were connected to the case, the Union Ministry told Parliament.



However, chargesheets were filed only for 821 cases which reveal that only 27% of these cases underwent complete investigations.

"The latest published report is of the year 2018. As per the report, a total of 922,901 and 1,182 cases were registered and 999, 1,554 and 1,421 persons were arrested under the anti-terror law i.e the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the country during 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively," Junion Home Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha, in a written reply to a question on UAPA case.