Maharashtra: 24 Covid Patients Die Due To A Leak In Oxygen Tank In Hospital

An oxygen tank outside the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, leaked on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of 24 Covid-19 patients. The supply of oxygen was disrupted for around 30 minutes as a result of this.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   22 April 2021 12:27 PM GMT
Writer : Akshita Mehta | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: NDTV.com

An oxygen tank outside the Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra, leaked on Wednesday (21 April 2021), resulting in the deaths of 24 Covid-19 patients. Twelve women were among the dead. The supply of oxygen was disrupted for around 30 minutes as a result of this. The demised patients were on life-support and required oxygen. Around 170 patients were housed in the hospital. A team of firefighters were rushed to the hospital. Around 31 of the 80 patients who need oxygen have been transferred to other hospitals.

Rajesh Tope, the Maharashtra Health Minister, vowed that the government would look into the matter and conduct a thorough investigation. Giving a statement, he said, 'As per the information available with us, patients who were on ventilators at the hospital in Nashik have died. The leakage was spotted at the oxygen tank, which was supplying oxygen to these patients. The interrupted supply could be linked to the deaths of the patients in the hospital."

The victims' families will be compensated with Rs. 5 lakh each, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement. His office said that a high-level inquiry into the incident will be conducted. As per Suraj Mandhare, Nashik's collector, the tank belonged to a private vendor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the victim's family.

