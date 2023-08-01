Maharashtra: 17 Killed, 3 Injured After Crane Collapses In Thane, PM Announces Ex-Gratia

All section
Image Credits: The Indian Express

Maharashtra,  1 Aug 2023 7:22 AM GMT

At least 17 workers were killed and three others injured as a crane collapsed on a bridge slab near Sarlambe village under the Shahapur tehsil in Thane district.

In a devastating accident during the construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway, at least 17 workers were killed and three others injured as a crane collapsed on a bridge slab near Sarlambe village under the Shahapur tehsil in Thane district. The incident occurred around 12 am on Tuesday.

The equipment that collapsed was identified as a special-purpose mobile gantry crane, which is commonly used in bridge construction and the installation of precast box girders in highway projects, according to officials.

Following the tragic incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that an inquiry has been ordered into the Shahapur accident. "The deaths of the workers are very sad and heart-wrenching. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them and we share in the grief of their families," said Fadnavis. He also expressed his prayers for the speedy recovery of the three injured workers who are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

In response to the emergency, rescue operations were promptly initiated, with teams from the police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed to the accident site. The injured workers were rushed to the hospital for medical care. However, officials believe there might be more individuals trapped under the debris, and the rescue operation continues, reported The Indian Express.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, officially named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway that aims to connect Mumbai and Nagpur. The second phase of the project, spanning 600 km from Nagpur to Bharvir village in Igatpuri taluka, was inaugurated in May this year. The third phase, covering the remaining 100 km stretch up to Vadpe in Thane, is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year or by March next year.

As the construction industry mourns the tragic loss of 17 workers, authorities are emphasizing the importance of a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the causes and take measures to prevent such accidents in the future. The Samruddhi Expressway project, designed to enhance connectivity and economic development, is now overshadowed by this unforeseen tragedy that has shaken the local community and the entire state of Maharashtra.

Deadly Bus Fire In Maharashtra

In a tragic incident, a private travel bus carrying 33 passengers from Nagpur to Pune caught fire after colliding with a divider near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, Maharashtra.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 25 individuals, including three children, while the remaining eight passengers were fortunate enough to escape with injuries. The injured individuals were promptly transported to Buldhana civic hospital for medical treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was triggered by a burst tire, causing the bus to collide with a pole and subsequently catch fire.

The passengers were asleep at the time of the collision, which added to the magnitude of the tragedy. Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to ascertain the precise sequence of events that led to this horrific incident, reported NDTV.

The news of this devastating accident has sent shockwaves through the region, leaving families and communities in deep mourning. The identities of the victims are being verified, and authorities are diligently working to inform their families and provide necessary support during this difficult time. Reacting promptly to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Also Read: How Indus Action Is Impacting Lives Through Simplifying Government Schemes

