Trouble For Medical Colleges: 150 Institutions At Risk Of Losing Recognition, 40 Already Penalized

Around 150 medical colleges in the country are at risk of losing their recognition from the National Medical Commission. The NMC regulates medical education and professionals and has withdrawn recognition from 40 institutions due to insufficient faculty and non-compliance with established rules. The affected colleges must demonstrate compliance with established standards to the NMC to regain recognition.



The list of colleges currently being monitored by the NMC includes those in Gujarat, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, and West Bengal.

The shortcomings came to light following a month-long investigation by the Commission's Undergraduate Medical Education Board, which looked into CCTV cameras, gaps in Aadhar-related biometric attendance protocols, and faculty rolls.

According to sources, the institutions were not adhering to the standards, which included adequate camera installation and administration. The biometric facility was not functioning correctly. During the examination, many faculty positions were found to be empty.

In December, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, warned that action would be taken against medical institutions that did not follow the norms or retain sufficient faculty. "We have to give quality education to students; we have to produce good doctors," he had stated.

Derecognition Of 150 Medical Institutions

The derecognition of 150 colleges might spark a crisis in the country, where the number of medical colleges and student seats has been insufficient for decades.

The number of medical colleges has nearly doubled since 2014, according to official statistics from the Central government. In 2014, the country had 387 medical colleges. By 2023, the figure had risen to 660. Twenty-two are All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, up from seven in 2014, as per a report in NDTV

Additionally, there were more spots available for graduate degrees. Statistics show that the number of post-graduate seats available has increased significantly from 31,185 in 2014 to 65,335, more than twice the previous number. The number of MBBS seats has increased to 1,01,043 from 51,348 in 2014.

However, the derecognition of 150 medical institutions might reduce the number of medical colleges by about a quarter.

In March, the Gujarat administration informed the state legislature that statistics up to December revealed that more than 1,900 positions at the state's government-run medical institutes and hospitals were empty.

