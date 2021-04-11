Trending

15-Day Lockdown Likely In Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray To Finalise Today

CM Uddhav Thackeray said he interacted with several people from different sectors and private hospitals over the last few days. "All are ready to support the government," he added.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   11 April 2021 6:51 AM GMT
Writer : Ritu Yadav | Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Abhishek M
15-Day Lockdown Likely In Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray To Finalise Today

Image Credit: India Today

Amid the surging COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, April 11, is expected to decide on implementing a state-wide lockdown after a key meeting with the COVID-19 task force discussing the present situation.

On Saturday, Thackeray held an all-party meeting in which the issues were thoroughly discussed.

Thackeray said he interacted with several people from different sectors and private hospitals over the last few days. "All are ready to support the government," Hindustan Times quoted the CM as saying.

Although the duration of the lockdown will be officially announced, it is estimated to last for two weeks to break the virus's chain.

An official privy said, "Though we are not going to touch the public transport, the people will not be allowed to travel without valid reasons which include essential and medical services. Similarly, we are not going to halt the long-distance trains or the flight services. By keeping the trains and buses operating, we want to ensure that the people stepping out for the vaccination, exams and urgent travel are not affected.''

On Saturday, Ashok Chavan, the Congress party leader and a member of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), said lockdown for few days is required, and then relaxations can be granted. "The CM will hold a meeting with the state COVID-19 task force on Sunday. There should be a balance when imposing restrictions to prevent coronavirus, and necessary factors should also be considered while imposing restrictions," Chavan said, adding that the "nature, scope and duration of the lockdown will be finalised soon.

In its statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the COVID-19 situation was deteriorating in Maharashtra. "On the one hand, there is a public sentiment, but on the other hand, there is an outbreak of coronavirus, in which case if you want to win this battle, you have to go through some hardships," the statement said.

The state government has imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7 am on Monday. However, the proposed lockdown is expected to be more stringent, with only necessary public transportation and private vehicles likely to be permitted.

The preparations of the updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the lockdown will start on Sunday.

Before SOPs are announced, discussions on providing help and relief packages to the vulnerable groups will take place, and the packages may include food grain distribution, cash assistance to construction workers and labourers, among others.

Maharashtra recorded 55,411 new COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 33,43,951 and the death toll to 57,638, according to the state health department.

Read Also: Karnataka: Muslim Man's Public Library With 3,000 Bhagavad Gita Copies Set Ablaze By Miscreants

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ritu Yadav

Ritu Yadav

[Remote Intern]

A journalism undergrad with experience in Reporting News, Content Writing and Public Speaking, Blogging. Skilled in Communication, Public Speaking, Management, Interpersonal skills and Leadership. Her interest involves writing about issues that generally go unnoticed, with a strong interest in politics and social welfare.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Digital Editor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian