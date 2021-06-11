'Everyone Must Take Jabs', Says 125-Year-Old Kashi Seer, Oldest To Get Vaccinated

While vaccination apprehension persists among the young, Swami Shivanand Baba, a 125-year-old Kashi seer, has become the oldest to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Swami Shivanand, born on August 8, 1896, in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh, has lived in Varanasi's Bhelupur region since 1979.

When the centenarian seer went to the Durgakund urban primary health facility vaccination center on Wednesday to get his vaccine, he roused a great deal of surprise. Officials believe he may be the world's oldest person to be immunized against the coronavirus.

Dr Sarika Rai, the center's in-charge, authenticated the seer's age using his Aadhaar card. She claimed that his passion was contagious for his age.

"We have multiple documents, including a passport to prove he's 125 years old. Some years ago, he was examined by a team of Kolkata doctors and they couldn't believe he was so fit for his age. He believes in simple living and leads by example," Dr Subhash Chandra told The Times of India.

Hospital workers met with Swami Shivanand while he was under observation post-vaccination, according to Garai, a medical officer for a multinational corporation. Many people were startled to learn that he only eats boiled foods, performs yoga, and lives a disciplined lifestyle.

A health worker at the vaccination centre recalled when Shivanand was leaving; he said he felt energized. He also said people fear the vaccine for no reason and everyone must take the jab.

Previously, Ram Dulaiya, 109, of Veerpur hamlet in Jalaun, was considered the oldest individual to be immunized. Both dosages were taken by the older woman, the first on March 18 and the second on April 20.

Her great-grandson, Ravindra, implicated his grandmother has become a role model for the community.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has a vaccination target of 13.6 crore people, according to health experts. There are 20,77.143 people above the age of 80 in this group in the state. In Varanasi, there are 3.86.36 lakh people above the age of 80.

