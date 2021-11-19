All section
10L Migrant Workers Returned To State Since 2020, Says Jharkhand

Image Credit: Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

10L Migrant Workers Returned To State Since 2020, Says Jharkhand

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Jharkhand,  19 Nov 2021 10:54 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-19T16:34:24+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Girdidh saw the return of the highest number of migrants at 1.58 lakh, followed by Palamu (1,09,438 workers), Garhwa (78,539), Hazaribagh (78,414), Godda (69,752) and Koderma (42,932).

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown last March to control the spread of COVID, a massive migrant crisis began unfolding in the country. With their livelihoods gone and very little to eat and drink, these workers were largely left to fend for themselves. With public transport off the roads, millions spilt out of cities and made the journey back to their hometowns on foot, travelling as far as 2,000 km. And for many, it was their final journey as the hunger and the long trek back got to them.

Huge Numbers

About 10 lakh migrant labourers have returned to Jharkhand between March 2020 and October this year and the state government is taking steps to resolve their salary-related problems and other issues, according to an official statement.

After the COVID-induced lockdown was announced in March last year, the State Migrant Control Room brought back these informal workers who were stuck at various places of India and facing financial difficulties, it said.

Giridh Witnessed Highest Return Of These Workers

Among districts, Girdidh saw the return of the highest number of migrants at 1.58 lakh, it said, according to Moneycontrol. This is followed by Palamu (1,09,438 workers), Garhwa (78,539), Hazaribagh (78,414), Godda (69,752) and Koderma (42,932). A large number of workers from other districts such as West Singhbhum, Bokaro and Chatra also returned home.

The statement added that with the efforts of the Jharkhand Government, migrant workers have received a total of Rs 84.84 lakh as pending salary and compensation from their employers. Many of these workers suffered from illness while several others faced harassment during their stay outside the state, the statement said.

Also Read: No Child's Play: Uttar Pradesh Reports Highest Number Of Sexual Offences Against Kids In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
jharkhand 
COVID 
Migrant Worker 
Migrant Crisis 

