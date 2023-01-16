Maharashtra: 1,023 Farmers Died By Suicide In Marathwada In 2022, Reveals Divisional Commissioner

The Marathwada area of Maharashtra recorded 1,023 farmer suicides in 2022, an increase from 887 the year before, according to an official from the office of the divisional commissioner.

The region, including Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Beed districts, reported one farmer suicide in 2001. Further, 10,431 farmers have committed suicide in the region's eight districts since 2001, suggests the statistics from the divisional commissioner.

Numbers Screaming Truth!

There were 379 farmer suicides reported in 2006, the highest number between 2001 and 2010. The data shows 1,133 farmer suicides were reported in 2015, the highest number in the 2011–2020 decade. Of the 10,431 farmers who had died by suicide since 2001, only 7605 received aid following the norms of the government, said the official.

According to officials and activists, the region has had drought-like circumstances in some years and excessive rain in others, which has exacerbated agricultural farmers' troubles. They said that the irrigation network in the area is not being utilised to its full potential.

'Need To Work At Micro Level'

According to NDTV, Vinayak Hegana, who runs a counselling centre for agricultural producers in partnership with the district administration in Osmanabad, underlined the need to work at the micro level while analysing farmer suicides. He said the plans to reduce the numbers, find flaws in these rules and improve them should be a continual effort. He added policies are being developed at the top, but he noted that the execution might be better.

Previously, the months of July and October were when most farmer suicides were reported, but the trend has now shifted. He added that the numbers are increasing between December and June.

Ambadas Danve, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stated that despite several debt exemptions for farmers, the number of suicides is rising. He said, "When we waive their loans, we also have to see to it that their crop yield also gets good returns."

Danve also brought up the issues of expensive fertilisers and seedlings of poor quality and claimed that these are detrimental to the agricultural industry. He noted that the most crucial factor is that these farm resources meet acceptable quality standards.

