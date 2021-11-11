All section
Image Credits: News18

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

102-Yr-Old Padma Shri Awardee Nanda Prusty Blesses President Ram Nath Kovind During Honour

India,  11 Nov 2021 6:07 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-11T11:46:10+05:30

Padma Shri awardee Nanda Prusty is 102 years old and has served for 7 decades providing free education to children and adults of his locality under a tree.

It was a capturing moment at Padma Awards when 102-year-old Nanda Pushty blessed President Ramnath Kovind. Nanda Pushty has worked selflessly in the field of literature and education. During the award ceremony, Pushty blessing President Ramnath Kovind was a capturing moment in itself.

A viral picture on Twitter left all the netizens speechless. It proved that everyone is equal in front of teachers, whether it is the nation's head.

A Heart-Warming Gesture

Nanda Pushty was awarded Padma Shree in the field of education and literature. He has taught students and adults for free for almost decades in the Jajpurregion of Odisha.

After the Padma awardee, Tulsi Gowda's picture went viral of walking barefoot wearing a simple attire in the award ceremony, which protected the environment.

Now Nanda Pushty's gesture of blessing President Kovind has gone viral. President of India's official Twitter handle posted the picture captioning, "President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Nanda Prusty for Literature and Education. 102-yr-old 'Nanda sir', who provided free education to children and adults at Jajpur, Odisha for decades, raised his hands in a gesture of blessing the President".

Teaching For 7 Decades

Nanda Pushty is usually referred to as Nanda Master. Teaching in an informal way popularly known as Chatisali is the tradition Nanda Pushty is followed for seven decades. He is a 7th-grade pass-out and has been offered a job in Cuttack by his uncle. But his father refused, and then he stayed in his village helping his father in farming. He then decided to teach children of his locality free of cost. He taught Odia alphabets and some mathematics too. He also taught basics to adults who didn't get the opportunity to study.

"Initially, I find children playing here and there due to the absence of school. I started teaching them under a roof of a tree. In the starting, I need to run after them and force them to study, but after a few days, they start coming willingly. I will continue teaching till my health allows me to do so." he told Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Know More About Dr. Padma Bandhopadhyay: First Air Marshal To Receive Padma Shri

