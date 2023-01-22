Delhi Lieutenant Governor Launches ‘100 Days To Beat Plastic’ Campaign; All You Need To Know

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena launched the ‘100 days to beat plastic' campaign on Saturday (January 21) at New Delhi's Sarai Kala Khan to reduce and cut plastic usage. People attending the event also took an oath to reduce plastic use in their daily lives.

The campaign has been initiated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to make the national capital plastic free with the collective efforts of citizens. The campaign will culminate on April 22, 2023, which also marks International Earth Day.

While addressing the people, the Lieutenant Governor said, "The purpose of our gathering here is how we can all make Delhi plastic-free. No initiative is successful without public participation, and I am happy to note that residents' welfare associations and market traders associations have taken the initiative to make Delhi a plastic-free city. We will definitely be successful in this endeavor."

He added that the national capital is moving towards achieving the goal of a zero-waste city. So far, as many as 120 housing societies in Delhi have been declared zero-waste colonies. He mentioned that the height of landfill sites is also decreasing.

Know About The Implementation Plan

The campaign, which the Lieutenant Governor launched, will be initiated by the MCD. According to officials, the corporation has made several plans to create plastic-free parks, markets, and hotels within 100 days. The MCD will promote waste segregation at the source and doorstep collection of plastic waste.

Furthermore, MCD will focus on the 3Rs- reduce, reuse, and recycle, in every ward of Delhi. Under this campaign, every commercial enterprise, factory, and shop will be inspected, and stickers of 'plastic-free area' will be put up on these establishments to motivate others to take similar measures.

The corporation is also planning to open one Vikalp store in each market to reduce the use of single-use plastic. The customers can take the alternative of plastics from the Vikalp store. The single-use plastic will also be banned in hotel cutleries, malls, and shopping complexes, The Times of India reported.

