Delhi Govt To Charge Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Creating Noise Pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has amended the fine amount imposed for creating noise pollution in the city.



As per the new fine rates, the citizens can be fined up to ₹1 lakh for creating noise pollution in the national capital, India Today reported.

DPCC, in its new rule, stated that the person found burning firecrackers after the stipulated time will be fined ₹1,000 in residential and commercial areas and Rs 3,000 in silent zones.

Heavy Fine

According to India Today, if the firecracker rules are disobeyed in a rally, wedding or any other religious ritual, then the organiser of that particular event is liable to pay ₹10,000 in residential and commercial areas and up to ₹20,000 in silent zones. However, if the rules are violated twice, he has to pay ₹40,000. If the rules are violated more than twice, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be slapped, and the area will be sealed.

The DPCC has also revised the penalty for violation of noise rules by generator sets and sound-emitting construction equipment.



"Delhi Pollution Control Committee revises penalty for violation of noise rules. ₹10,000 for noise through loudspeakers/public address systems, ₹1 lakh for Diesel Generator sets of over 1000 KVA; ₹50,000 for sound-emitting construction equipment. The equipment will be seized," news agency ANI stated on its twitter handle.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has accepted the amendments, and the concerned departments have been tasked with strict implementation of the new rules. They have also been asked to submit a monthly report on the same.

