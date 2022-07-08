1 In 3 Police Stations In India Yet To Install Single CCTV Camera, Claims Report

Despite the Supreme Court ruling which made it mandatory for all police stations to have CCTV cameras, one in every three police stations in India does not have a single camera.

The India Justice Report, 'Police: Improvements, Shortfalls and National Trends- An analysis of Data on Police Organisation 2021', said that while the force has grown by 32 per cent between 2010 and 2020, the share of women is a "meagre 10.5 per cent" and 41 per cent police stations across India do not have women help desks.



The report, which analyses the police workforce in India, claimed that 5,396 of the total 17,233 police stations do not have a single CCTV camera, and only Odisha, Puducherry and Telangana have all their police stations equipped with at least one camera, The New Indian Express reported.



As per the report, only one of the 894 police stations in Rajasthan has installed CCTV cameras on its premises, while Manipur, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have none.



"In its 2021 report, the Data on Police Organisation revealed that one in three of the 17,233 police stations do not have a single CCTV camera installed. Only three states/UTs (Telangana, Odisha and Puducherry) have at least one CCTV in all police stations. Four states/UTs (Manipur, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Lakshadweep) have reported below one per cent police stations with CCTV cameras," it stated.

Women Police Force Share Is Less

According to the report, the women police force share is 10.5 per cent, whereas the aspiration is to increase it to 33 per cent. India took 15 years from 2006 to 2020 to increase the percentage of women personnel in police from 3.3 per cent to 10.5 per cent. As of 2020, no state or UT has reached the target they have set for themselves.



However, going by the current rate of rising of women's induction into the force, the report said it would take 33 years to reach 33 per cent of women nationally.



Among large and mid-sized states, Odisha will take 428 years to meet the 33 per cent target, while Bihar will take only eight years. The Delhi Police, with 12.4 per cent of women, will take 31 years, it said. While Gujarat and Bihar will take just seven and eight years, respectively, to reach the target, Mizoram might take 585 years.

"Assuming that the recruitment rates of men and women in police remain the same, it would take 78 years for Madhya Pradesh and 21 years for Uttar Pradesh," it stated.



The report also noted that the share of Scheduled Castes has marginally gone up from 12.6 per cent in 2010 to 15.2 per cent in 2020 and for Scheduled Tribes has increased from 11.7 per cent to 10.6 per cent in the same period.



The report added that the other backward classes have registered a stronger representation, from 20.8 per cent in 2010 to 28.8 per cent in 2020. There are still 5.62 lakh vacancies in police forces across the country as of January 2021.



Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are functioning with over 1/4th of their constable and officer posts vacant.

"Overall vacancies are highest in Bihar, with 41.8 per cent and lowest in Uttarakhand (6.8 per cent)," the report said. During 2020, the first COVID-affected year, the report said that the overall vacancies rose from 20.3 per cent to 21.4 per cent.

