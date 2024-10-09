image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
Bharat JaanoClimateConscious ConsumerFaktHealth
Made My DayNation BuildersPro Planet PeopleThe Logical IndianUnworthy
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
‘Big Setback’: Why Did Congress Lose To BJP? Insights From The Haryana Elections

Image Credit: Business Today

The Logical Indian
The Logical Indian Crew

‘Big Setback’: Why Did Congress Lose To BJP? Insights From The Haryana Elections

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Haryana,  9 Oct 2024 12:19 PM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

BJP's unexpected victory in Haryana assembly elections highlights Congress's internal strife and the consequences of overconfidence.

In a surprising turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic third consecutive term in Haryana's assembly elections held on October 5, winning 48 out of 90 seats. The Congress party, initially projected to win, ended up with only 37 seats, prompting internal criticism and claims of election manipulation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelled Congress as a "parasitic party," while allies from the opposition INDIA bloc attributed the loss to overconfidence and entitlement. The Congress is now analysing the unexpected results and intends to raise complaints with the Election Commission regarding the counting process.

BJP's Historic Win Amidst Unexpected Results

The BJP's victory marks its best performance in Haryana, surpassing its previous tally of 47 seats in 2014. Congress's disappointing outcome has led to introspection within the party, with Rahul Gandhi describing the results as "unexpected" and vowing to investigate complaints about the counting process. Allies of Congress have openly criticised its leadership for failing to adapt, citing arrogance and internal divisions as key factors contributing to the defeat. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured two seats, while independent candidates claimed three.

Context of the Election and Its Implications

This election was seen as a critical test for both major parties in a politically charged environment marked by farmer protests and dissatisfaction with governance. Despite predictions favouring Congress due to public discontent with BJP's policies, the party's failure to form alliances and its reliance on internal dynamics led to its downfall. Analysts suggest that the BJP's effective local management and strategic campaigning played a significant role in securing their victory, while Congress's internal conflicts hindered its performance.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

The recent electoral outcome underscores the importance of humility and collaboration in political strategy. As we reflect on these developments, it becomes evident that fostering unity among diverse political voices is crucial for meaningful change. In an era where divisive politics often prevails, how can we encourage our political leaders to prioritise dialogue and cooperation over rivalry? We invite our readers to share their thoughts on how political parties can better serve their constituents and promote harmony within society.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana elections 2024
BJP victory Haryana
Congress defeat Haryana
political analysis India

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick