Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau Recovers Illegal Assets Worth Rs 70 Cr From Senior Cop

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Malkajgiri district's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Y Narasimha Reddy on the charges of amassing illegal wealth worth ₹70 crores.

The ACB recovered multiple assets after searches at 25 locations in Hyderabad, including the officer's Mahendra Hills residence, Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, his hometown. These assets are unknown to his lawful source of income.

According to the officials, Reddy acquired these assets by allegedly indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means, reported NDTV. The Reddy is posted in Malkajgiri division under Rachakonda police commissioner

The department conducted the raid after racing a tip-off and discovered that Reddy owned 55 acres of agricultural lands at Anantapur, four plots near Cyber Towers in Madhapur in Hyderabad, two other house plots, a four-storey commercial complex at Hafeezpet and two houses, reported the media.

The search operations are in progress and the case is under investigation. ACB officials said they are yet to open two bank lockers operated by Reddy.

