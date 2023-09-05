All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Microsoft Celebrates 28th Anniversary Of Groundbreaking Windows 95 Release

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Microsoft Celebrates 28th Anniversary Of Groundbreaking Windows 95 Release

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Others/World,  5 Sep 2023 4:37 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

On August 24, 1995, Microsoft unleashed Windows 95, a groundbreaking piece of software that introduced a user-friendly interface, a Start menu, and a range of features that would become staples of modern computing.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

In the summer of 1995, Windows 95 burst onto the scene, marking a significant departure from its predecessors. Here are some key aspects of this influential operating system:

1. Start Menu: Windows 95 was the first to introduce the Start menu, a now-familiar feature that provided easy access to programs, files, and settings. This innovation made navigating the computer more intuitive.

2. Plug and Play: The introduction of Plug and Play technology simplified the installation of hardware devices, reducing the need for complex driver installations and manual configurations.

3. Taskbar: The taskbar, another Windows 95 innovation, allowed users to easily switch between open applications, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

4. Internet Explorer: Windows 95 included Internet Explorer, Microsoft's web browser, which played a significant role in the popularization of the internet and set the stage for the browser wars of the late '90s.

5. 64-Bit File Access: Windows 95 brought improved file management with support for long file names and 32-bit applications, a significant departure from the 16-bit file systems of the past.

The release of Windows 95 had a profound impact on the computing landscape. It helped bring personal computers into mainstream homes, democratizing access to technology and changing the way people worked and played. The Start menu, taskbar, and other innovations introduced in Windows 95 set the standard for user interfaces, which still influence modern operating systems today.

Despite being released nearly three decades ago, Windows 95 continues to evoke nostalgia among tech enthusiasts and serves as a testament to Microsoft's enduring influence on the tech industry. Many users fondly remember the startup sound, the iconic Windows logo, and the sense of wonder that came with exploring this new digital frontier.

As Microsoft marks the 28th anniversary of Windows 95, it's a reminder of how this revolutionary operating system reshaped the world of computing. Its enduring legacy lives on in the design and functionality of modern operating systems, and its impact on the digital age is immeasurable. Windows 95 will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who experienced the excitement of its release and the possibilities it unlocked in the world of technology.

Also Read: The Ketogenic Diet: A Low-Carb Approach To Health & Weight Management

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
Windows 
Microsoft 
95 
Digital 
Tech 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X