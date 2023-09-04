The Ketogenic Diet: A Low-Carb Approach To Health & Weight Management

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
The ketogenic diet, often referred to as the keto diet, is a low-carb eating plan that has gained popularity for its potential benefits in weight loss and overall health improvement. This dietary approach focuses on reducing carbohydrate intake while increasing the consumption of fats and proteins.
The Ketogenic diet, often referred to as the keto diet, is a low-carb eating plan that has gained popularity for its potential benefits in weight loss and overall health improvement. This dietary approach focuses on reducing carbohydrate intake while increasing the consumption of fats and proteins. In this article, we'll explore the principles of the ketogenic diet, its potential benefits, and the foods to include or avoid.