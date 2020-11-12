India's First Report Card On Maps: Vedantu Shows How Top Results Are Possible From Every Corner Of The County And Shows It On Maps

"Kone Kone Se Top Result Aayega" is a pathbreaking effort by Vedantu to put their achievers on the map of India. The initiative celebrates the results of the students from all corners of the country who go through year-long peril of rigorous preparations. The students wait for their results with hopeful hearts. Vedantu with its exceptional tech amalgamation has done as far as democratising these results to all parts of the country.

Through this initiative, students can now find Vedantu results on Maps just like ATMs, cafes etc. It has revolutionised the way India produces the results! Vedantu through its V-MAPS has marked the landmark results of the students on the Maps by converting the address of the students into pin codes. All one needs to do is search "Vedantu Scorers" on Maps and it will show every nook and corner of the nation from where Vedantu students have brought landmark results, quite literally!





V-MAPS has not just localised the results but also elevated them to international standards. The efforts of this esteemed educational platform have been recognised by a number of influential names on social media. Users from different parts of the country have been engaging with this pioneering campaign.

Didn't know @vedantu_learn achieved so many top results from all over India till they put it on maps. So cool! Search 'VEDANTU SCORER' on maps and see for yourself. 😎 pic.twitter.com/uNDCU3RLdI — MANIMEGALAI (@iamManimegalai) November 11, 2020

Enabling possibilities beyond one's imagination, the initiative that strengthened the idea of an inclusive result has been brought about with the collective effort of students and teachers.

Sharmaji ka beta is literally all over India now. Type "Vedantu Scorer" on Maps and find them all across India, pinned! Mast hai @vedantu_learn pic.twitter.com/iNBVShNbjI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 11, 2020