Pan-India Electricity Demand Hikes To Record 185.82 GW: Power Secretary SN Sahai

On December 30, 2020, the All-India power demand had touched 182.89 GW. According to data revealed from the power ministry, the peak power demand met during January last year stood at 170.97 GW.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Jan 2021 6:04 AM GMT
Writer : Rishab Shaju | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: The New Indian Express

India's power demand on Wednesday morning touched a record high of 185.82 gigawatts (GW).

India has yet again broken the record for power demand, said , on Wednesday.

The Power Secretary, SN Sahai, took Twitter to say, "Power demand continues to surge. Yet another record - all India demand: 185.82 GW i.e. 185, 822 MW at 09:35hrs today i.e. 20/01/21. It has crossed previous all India demand of 182.89 GW i.e. 182, 888 MW on 30th December, 2020."

The rise in the power demands clearly shows the increase in the economic activities leading to higher commercial and industrial demand, which was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Data revealed that peak power demand met a recorded negative growth from April to August last year, due to the ongoing pandemic.

As the economic activities were put to a halt, the power demand started declining from April. The pandemic had affected the power demand from April to August 2020. It finally started recovering in September 2020, when the peak power demand grew at 1.7 percent in the month of September. It grew to 3.4 percent in October, 3.5 percent in November, and 7.3 percent in the month of December.

