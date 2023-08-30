All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Norway Imposes Daily Fine Of Rs 82 Lakh On Meta Beginning August 14 For Privacy Violations

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Norway Imposes Daily Fine Of Rs 82 Lakh On Meta Beginning August 14 For Privacy Violations

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Others/World,  30 Aug 2023 12:18 PM GMT  | Updated 30 Aug 2023 12:48 PM GMTcheck update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

In a resolute move to reinforce data privacy regulations, Norway has announced a substantial daily fine of Rs 82 lakh on social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook, effective from August 14.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Norway's decision to impose a daily fine on Meta stems from concerns regarding alleged privacy violations. The fine is a testament to the nation's commitment to safeguarding individual privacy rights and holding technology companies accountable for any perceived breaches of data protection regulations.

The move mirrors the broader global trend of regulatory authorities becoming more assertive in enforcing data privacy norms, recognizing the importance of ensuring that user data is treated with the utmost care and in compliance with stringent guidelines.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and digital interconnectedness, concerns about data privacy have grown significantly. The vast amount of personal information shared and stored on digital platforms has led to increased scrutiny of how technology companies handle and protect user data.

As Meta faces the prospect of substantial daily fines, the incident underscores the urgent need for companies to adopt robust data protection measures, ensure transparency in data handling practices, and prioritize user privacy in their operations.

Norway's decision to fine Meta for privacy breaches resonates beyond its borders, serving as a reminder to technology giants worldwide that data privacy violations carry real consequences. With data protection becoming a central focus of regulatory agendas, companies are expected to implement stringent measures to prevent breaches and protect user information.

The fine on Meta reinforces the notion that no company is immune to regulatory action, irrespective of its size or influence. The incident serves as a wake-up call for technology conglomerates to prioritize data privacy as a fundamental aspect of their corporate responsibilities.

Norway's imposition of a daily fine of Rs 82 lakh on Meta for privacy breaches sends a strong message to the technology industry about the significance of data privacy. As countries around the world strengthen their data protection regulations, companies must adapt their practices to align with evolving privacy standards.

The incident underscores the need for tech giants to be proactive in safeguarding user data, fostering transparency, and ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations. As digital platforms continue to play a central role in modern life, regulatory actions like these emphasize that privacy breaches will not go unnoticed or unpunished, reaffirming the importance of user trust and data protection in the digital age.

Also Read: Data Protection Board To Function As Adjudicator, Not Regulator, Clarifies MoS IT

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
META 
Privacy 
Violations 
Data Protection 
Fines 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X