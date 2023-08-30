All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Data Protection Board To Function As Adjudicator, Not Regulator, Clarifies MoS IT

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Data Protection Board To Function As Adjudicator, Not Regulator, Clarifies MoS IT

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  30 Aug 2023 9:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

Amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding data protection and privacy regulations, the Minister of State for Information Technology (MoS IT) has offered clarity on the role of the Data Protection Board. Contrary to the perception of the board as a regulatory body, the MoS IT emphasized that it will function primarily as an adjudicator. This distinction sheds light on the board's intended role in ensuring fair and balanced resolutions in cases related to data breaches and privacy concerns.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The Data Protection Board has been a focal point of conversations related to data security and privacy in the digital age. As India navigates the intricate landscape of data governance, the clarification provided by the Minister of State for Information Technology offers insights into the board's role and responsibilities.

Contrary to the widely held notion of the Data Protection Board functioning as a regulator, the MoS IT clarified that its primary function will be that of an adjudicator. The board will play a pivotal role in addressing and resolving disputes, complaints, and cases related to data breaches, privacy violations, and other data-related concerns. Its role will be to ensure that fair and impartial decisions are made, balancing the interests of both data subjects and data controllers. The distinction between an adjudicator and a regulator has significant implications. While regulators often set the rules and regulations that entities must abide by, adjudicators focus on interpreting these rules and resolving disputes within the framework established by regulations. This clarification underscores the importance of a body that can assess cases on their individual merits and provide appropriate resolutions.

In an era marked by digital transformation and data-driven processes, the significance of data protection and privacy cannot be overstated. The establishment of the Data Protection Board reflects the government's commitment to addressing the evolving landscape of data-related concerns. Its role as an adjudicator aligns with the broader objective of ensuring that individuals' rights are upheld and that data controllers operate within the confines of ethical and legal standards. The board's ability to provide timely and effective resolutions could contribute to bolstering public trust in digital platforms and services. It could also set a precedent for how similar bodies are structured in other countries as nations worldwide grapple with similar data protection challenges.

The clarification from the Minister of State for Information Technology regarding the role of the Data Protection Board as an adjudicator, not a regulator, adds nuance to the ongoing discussions surrounding data protection and privacy. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the board's function as a fair and impartial arbiter in data-related disputes takes on increasing significance. This clarification offers insight into India's approach to data governance and underscores the nation's commitment to balancing technological advancements with individual rights.

Also Read: Indian Govt Initiates Web Browser Development Challenge Offering Rs 3.41 Crore Prize

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
Data 
Protection 
Board 
Data Privacy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X