Nokia, IISc Bangalore Join Hands To Host Networked Robotics Center Of Excellence

Picture Credit: Pixabay

Technology
Nokia, IISc Bangalore Join Hands To Host Networked Robotics Center Of Excellence

Karnataka,  10 July 2022 9:04 AM GMT

Under this program, IISc and Nokia will enable students to learn how to use a drone for remote agricultural land management to avoid human contact with pesticides and promote water conservation.

The Finnish multinational company Nokia and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have partnered to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE). In this joint initiative, the IISc Bangalore will host a robotics laboratory to execute research projects, including designing Artificial Intelligence for solving social issues and following generation networks.

The initiative will be funded by Nokia for three consecutive years to sustain the initial phase of the partnership.

To make this partnership a success, Nokia will provide its 'expertise in next-generation network innovation and leverage Nokia Bell Labs' technical knowledge in robotic mechanisms, human-robot interaction systems, and robot network controllers. In contrast, IISc will provide its expertise in robotic systems, drones, and algorithms to assist in the research and development of technology solutions.

Next-G Networks To Enable New Frontiers

The director of IISc, Govindan Rangarajan, said "Next-generation communication technologies like 5G and 6G will contribute enormously to the growth of India's economy. Our collaboration with a world-class company like Nokia will enable us to explore new frontiers for advanced technology research to benefit society and provide state-of-the-art training to our students to become technology leaders in the coming decades," reported The Indian Express.

Under this program, IISc and Nokia will enable students to learn how to use a drone for remote agricultural land management to avoid human contact with pesticides and promote water conservation. The use of drones will also take place to anticipate crop fires, and the next generation of technology-enabled drones will use 5G-enabled WAN (Wide Area Network) to gather vital information.

It will help first responders save lives by accessing the information related to affected areas during a natural disaster. The initiative will further strengthen students' understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics mechanisms.

Also Read: West Bengal Govt Distributes 'Student Credit Card' Among Beneficiaries To Help Them Pursue Higher Studies

Robotics Laboratory 
IISc Bangalore 
Nokia 

