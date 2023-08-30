All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISTRAC & MOX Play Crucial Roles In Indias Lunar Exploration

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISTRAC & MOX Play Crucial Roles In India's Lunar Exploration

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  30 Aug 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

As India's space agency, ISRO, continues its unwavering commitment to lunar exploration, the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission has taken center stage. While the Chandrayaan-2 mission encountered challenges, it was not a deterrent, rather a stepping stone for India's lunar ambitions. Behind the scenes, two key players - the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and the Moon Impact Probe (MOX) - are set to play crucial roles in ensuring the success of Chandrayaan-3. Let's delve into their significance and contributions to this ambitious endeavor.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) has been a pivotal arm of India's space exploration program. Operating under ISRO, ISTRAC handles crucial tasks such as tracking satellites, managing communication, and controlling spacecraft. For the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISTRAC's role becomes even more paramount. It will be responsible for establishing and maintaining communication links between the lunar orbiter, lander, and ground stations on Earth.

With its state-of-the-art facilities and a network of ground stations strategically placed around the globe, ISTRAC ensures continuous communication with the spacecraft. This capability enables real-time data transmission, command delivery, and crucial updates throughout the mission's journey. As Chandrayaan-3 sets its sights on the lunar surface, ISTRAC's meticulous tracking and communication management will be instrumental in maneuvering the spacecraft safely and achieving mission objectives.

The Moon Impact Probe (MOX) is another integral aspect of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. MOX, as its name suggests, is a probe designed to make a controlled impact on the lunar surface. This impact provides valuable data about the Moon's composition and properties. MOX will carry scientific instruments to analyze the Moon's exosphere and surface, enhancing our understanding of lunar geology and aiding in future exploration.

MOX is not only a scientific asset but also serves as a technological demonstrator. It showcases India's capability to design and execute precision landings on celestial bodies, a crucial skill for future space exploration endeavors. The data gathered by MOX will contribute to broader lunar research initiatives and complement the wealth of information amassed from previous lunar missions.

As Chandrayaan-3's launch draws nearer, the spotlight shines on the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) and the Moon Impact Probe (MOX). ISTRAC's expertise in maintaining communication links and tracking spacecraft, along with MOX's potential to unlock lunar secrets, exemplify India's determination to explore the cosmos. The collaborative efforts of these entities signify the nation's stride toward advancing its space capabilities and expanding humanity's knowledge about the Moon.

Also Read: Data Protection Board To Function As Adjudicator, Not Regulator, Clarifies MoS IT


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
Chandrayaan 3 
ISRO 
Mission 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X