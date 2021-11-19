All section
Heres How This Dog Phone Can Help Lonely Pooches

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's How This 'Dog Phone' Can Help Lonely Pooches

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Others/World,  19 Nov 2021 8:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The technology has been researched and developed by the University of Glasgow's Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, with the help of her labrador Zack and colleagues from Aalto University in Finland.

Who would not love to receive a call from their pet who video calls them just by shaking a ball? Glasgow University scientist Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas has devised a unique yet exciting device, 'Dog Phone'. The device enables a pet to make a video call if they want to get in touch with their owners.

According to the reports of The Scotsman, Dr Hirskyj- Douglas on her 10-year-old, Zack and colleagues in Finland, During the trial, he made several calls to Dr Hirskyj-Douglas in which he showed her some of his toys, approaching the screen in a way that suggested he wanted to interact with her.

In a similar fashion, the pet may also alert the owner of an intruder or a fire, avoiding something untoward to take place. However, the device could be not-so-delightful for those who are already swamped with information overload.

How Does The 'Dog Phone' Works?

The Dog Phone technology starts working when the pet shakes a ball fitted with an accelerometer, triggering a nearby laptop to make a video call to the owner's device. The technology has been researched and developed by the University of Glasgow's Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, with the help of her labrador Zack and colleagues from Aalto University in Finland.

Also Read: India's Ranking Dips By Five Spots In Latest Global Bribery Risk List

Writer : Shweta Singh
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
