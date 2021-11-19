Here's How This 'Dog Phone' Can Help Lonely Pooches

Who would not love to receive a call from their pet who video calls them just by shaking a ball? Glasgow University scientist Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas has devised a unique yet exciting device, 'Dog Phone'. The device enables a pet to make a video call if they want to get in touch with their owners.

According to the reports of The Scotsman, Dr Hirskyj- Douglas on her 10-year-old, Zack and colleagues in Finland, During the trial, he made several calls to Dr Hirskyj-Douglas in which he showed her some of his toys, approaching the screen in a way that suggested he wanted to interact with her.

In a similar fashion, the pet may also alert the owner of an intruder or a fire, avoiding something untoward to take place. However, the device could be not-so-delightful for those who are already swamped with information overload.

How Does The 'Dog Phone' Works?

The Dog Phone technology starts working when the pet shakes a ball fitted with an accelerometer, triggering a nearby laptop to make a video call to the owner's device. The technology has been researched and developed by the University of Glasgow's Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, with the help of her labrador Zack and colleagues from Aalto University in Finland.

