Become A Full-Stack Developer In The Age Of Serverless Computing

Although cloud computing has always been associated with DevOps and backend development, frontend technology is highly dependent on it. A clear proof of that is FaaS (functions as a service). The market is seeing powerful abstraction service providers offering quality frontend development based on serverless technology. Frameworks or services like AWS (Amazon Web Services), Amplify and Firebase allow frontend and backend developers to create robust apps on these technologies. However, if you have taken up a full-stack developer course, you will also be able to handle all the mechanisms independently.



The age of serverless technology

These days, the gap between the frontend and backend development has shrunk so much that a full-stack developer can handle all the development. The new generation has advanced tools and technology to seamlessly sift between APIs and AWS services to build scalable applications. For example, take the Amplify framework. The best feature of Amplify is that you can use it from your server's command line interface by connecting to the frontend environment. Several APIs and services are provided on Amazon Cloud, which helps the developer build a scalable app. That means a single developer can come up with the entire technology to run a business.

Some of the popular serverless technologies are:

Amplify framework

AWS Amplify is a complete app development serverless solution. It allows mobile and frontend web developers to build an app, ship it, and easily use the AWS cloud to host full-stack applications. The flexibility of the serverless technology allows developers to expand the range of AWS services as the online business evolves. It requires no expertise in the cloud. You can also create an app's backend or frontend user interface (UI). It is the complete solution to it.

Amazon Cognito

Amazon Cognito easily allows adding user authentication and user sign-up for web and mobile apps by providing temporary security credentials and accessing the app's AWS backend resources using the Amazon API Gateway service.

Amazon S3

Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) allows the storage of objects and other data by providing a web service interface for storage. Amazon also uses this service to run its e-commerce website.

Amazon API Gateway

Amazon API Gateway is an AWS service for creating, publishing, maintaining, monitoring, and securing REST, HTTP, and WebSocket APIs at any scale.

AWS AppSync

AWS AppSync allows apps for precise access to the required data. It allows developers to create a flexible API for manipulating and combining data from multiple sources.

Amazon DynamoDB

Amazon DynamoDB is a NoSQL database fully managed, serverless, key-value technology that can run apps of any scale.

How to become a full-stack developer?

Imarticus Learning has created a course that gives aspiring developers a chance to have a shot at full-stack development in the era of serverless computing. The curriculum of Imarticus Learning has been designed in such a way that it bridges the gap between frontend and backend development. By the final leg of the course, you will comprehend the whole process of building real full-stack apps in the AWS service cloud. With the service cloud in the backend and React in the front end, you can master the most powerful programming capabilities. You will also be taught how to apply React APIs like hooks and React context for managing global states and other functional components.

To sum up, opting for a full-stack developer's career can be life-changing because this domain is thriving and holds great promise in the coming years. Moreover, completing a full-stack developer course will further strengthen your case and open up more opportunities.