Flipkart Launches '2GUD Local' To Digitise Traditional Retailers

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted economies globally, changing the dynamics of every sector particularly the retail businesses.

While people have been struggling to adapt to the 'new normal' which includes work from home and social distancing measures to avoid crowded places, experts are of the opinion that such lifestyle changes are also being reflected in the consumer's behaviour.

Consumers are increasingly moving towards digital shopping. Reports have revealed that just to fulfil their necessity; many more people have started shopping online. This has also led the companies to rethink on their business models. The ones who didn't have their presence on e-commerce, too, have identified the 'second e-commerce boom' and are plunging into the digital space.

In India, customers have realised that with technology, shopping online has become an easier, convenient and most importantly a safer option. The end-to-end messages, getting an advanced shipping notice, and then taking delivery are attractive add-ons. COVID-19 has resulted in a more permanent shift to online retailing over brick-and-mortar retail.

Understanding the shift in the consumer preferences, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart launched '2GUD Local' platform to help the traditional local stores understand and reap benefits of conducting businesses online.

According to reports, the new format would enable local stores – single brand or multi-brand stores, shopping destination and retailers to expand their digital footprint, to utilise the benefits of technology and retail model to connect more effectively with their consumers.

Creating long-form video content about the store, the products and the store would be created to connect with the tech-savvy consumers. The partner stores would be leveraging the visual story-telling method to display their latest and best-selling products and collections.

2GUD Local will provide support to stores in areas of cataloguing, consumer fulfilment, advertising, and marketing. It will provide them with an additional 'online' channel for sales and access to new geographies to create demand for their products.

The initiative currently covers more than 600 product segments and offers both new and refurbished products, as per the company. 2GUD Local has kicked-off its efforts to digitise offline brands starting with KLM Fashion Mall in Bengaluru.

"Audience engagement on our platform is very high, and it will allow brands to have more facetime with shoppers. 2GUD Local will enable them to offer as close to an in-store experience as they can, online," said Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD, Flipkart, reported The New Indian Express.



"We look forward to partnering with more local partner brands and serving consumers across the country in times when social distancing is of utmost importance," he added.

Also Read: Japanese Apparel Brand Uniqlo Turns Discarded Clothes Into New Sustainable Collection