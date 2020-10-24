Eight-Yr-Old Gurugram Student Develops App For Assisting Toddlers In Learning

Coding is no more an adult's job, eight-year-old Manya Singhal learnt how to code and has designed an application that can help toddlers identify real-life objects.

Called 'Pickaboo', the app helps kids scan the objects to hear their names in five different languages - English, Hindi, Spanish, French and German.



Sharing what led her to develop such an app, Manya said: "My two-and-a-half-year-old sister is always curious to learn about the things she sees around her and often asks questions to my parents and family members.



So, I wanted to create something that would help make her independent," reported The New Indian Express.



The young kid started learning to code seven months ago and had attended 84 classes of one-hour duration each. Developing the app took her almost a month, and is now available on Google App Store.



"The app takes a picture of the object and sends it to a Microsoft Image Processing API. Once the API returns the description, it is sent to a Translator API (based on language settings). The result is then sent to a text-to-speech converter and a translator engine that spells out the scanned object's name in five different languages - English, Hindi, Spanish, French and German.



I don't realise how time passes by when I am coding," said Manya.



She is also of the opinion that coding can simplify any aspect of life. Surprisingly, this wasn't Manya's first app. She has also worked on designing several apps including a storytelling app, the second one to store a collection of songs and one on parenting.



She added that she is currently working on improving Pickaboo to make it more user friendly, personalised and interactive.



