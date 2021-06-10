Amity Scientist's Innovation To Detect Person's Identity In Dark Bags First Prize In DRDO's Contest

Dr Shivani Verma, a scientist from Amity Institute of Space Science and Technology (AISST) has secured the first position in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s competition for her innovation that can assist in detecting an individual's identity based on physiological aspects even if the face is hidden or in the dark environment.

Verma, one of the top five awarded winners in the individual category for the Dare to Dream 2.0 competition, submitted a novel idea for AI-based person detection based on physiological characteristics.

Even if the face is hidden or in a dark environment, her concept could help detect a person's identification, reported NDTV.

Verma's proposal is based on an intelligent inferencing recognition system that analyses characteristics such as skeletal data, manner of walking, facial features, and movement aspects. It is equipped with a built-in high recognition accuracy, providing it an advantage in situations when biometric and facial recognition technologies fail.

The project was carried put under the supervision of Dr MS Prasad, Director (AISST).

Verma stated that the DRDO's Technological Development Fund (TDF) Scheme has requested details of the project proposal within four weeks for consideration for further development assistance of the idea into a technology grant-in-aid.

"Once that is approved, the DRDO will provide 90 per cent grant-in-aid on accelerated technology development or project value of up to ₹ 10 crore in 24 months," she said.

DRDO's innovation programme for emerging technologies was launched on the fifth death anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam's to encourage individuals and startups to innovate in military and aerospace technology in the country.

