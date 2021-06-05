UltimateSafetyTest: Sustainability Is Now As Important As Safety!

The tremendous escalation of climate change over the years have severely impacted the natural systems of the planet. In this global context, green technologies have become a platform for the future of sustainability. The electric vehicle revolution remains one of the many necessary shifts, from fossil fuels to green fuel. Addressing the emission across its value chain, Volvo Cars has committed to becoming climate neutral by the year 2040.



Volvo Cars announced this global transition to electrified cars in its bid towards sustainability. The brand which has been a household name by the virtue of "safety" as its utmost priority, now also commits to ingraining sustainability in its overall culture and framework. Prioritizing climate action, Volvo Cars takes "The Ultimate Safety Test" to protect the lives of people both inside and outside the car. In order to do so, it shall phase out at least 50% combustion engine by aiming for 50% of sales to be fully electric by 2025. Adopting the philosophy, Volvo Cars continues to dedicate itself to accelerating the goal of zero-emission.

Volvo Cars towards protecting the planet through a zero-emission framework includes climate-neutral manufacturing, maximizing remanufacture, minimizing production waste, have an aligned retailer network and responsible cobalt sourcing to name a few. Undoubtedly the most insidious effect of global warming on the planet includes the continuous melting of the glaciers at an alarming rate. Simply put, green solutions in today's time have become paramount!