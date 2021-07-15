Sustainability

NTPC To Construct India's Largest Solar Park In Rann Of Kutch

The National Thermal Power Corporation- Renewable Energy Ltd, which is a subsidiary under NTPC, has been given permission under Mode 8 (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park) of the Solar Park Scheme.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   15 July 2021 8:33 AM GMT
Writer : Debomita De | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
The NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) is all ready to set up a 4,750 MW renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada, Gujarat after receiving the go-ahead from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on 12th July 2021 This will mark India's largest solar park to be built by one of the largest power producers in the country.

NTPC REL which is a subsidiary under NTPC has been given permission under Mode 8 (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park) of the Solar Park Scheme. They plan to generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale through this park.

Other Initiatives By NTPC

In a Press Release, NTPC Ltd mentions that it aims to build 60 GW Renewable Energy Capacity by 2032. The largest power producer has also commissioned India's largest Floating Solar of 10 MW (ac) on the reservoir of Simhadri Thermal Power Plant, Andhra Pradesh. A 100 MW Floating Solar Project on the reservoir of Ramagundam Thermal Power Plant, Telangana in its advanced stage is also a part of their plan.

Furthermore, NTPC REL. has also signed an MoU with UT, Ladakh, and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for the generation of green hydrogen and deployment on FCEV buses. The MoU signing took place along with the inauguration of NTPC's first solar installations in Leh in the form of solar trees and a solar carport.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Debomita De

Debomita De

Remote Intern

I try to be creative and use my skills to deliver good and impactful work.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

