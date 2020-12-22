Odisha Farmer's Innovative Seed-Extractor Cuts De-Seeding Time Of Vegetables By Over 60%

A farmer from Puri, Odisha named Dilip Baral has developed a seed extractor that could make de-seeding vegetables easier and faster.

Dilip used to have manual labourers to de-seed vegetables. It would take five labourers to crush three quintals of tomatoes and six quintals of brinjals in an hour. The process was time-consuming. This prompted Dilip to come up with a solution which could make the process easier for all those who were involved in seed extraction related activities.

With hardly any engineering knowledge, Dilip approached various local farming equipment manufacturers to design the machine. After working on the design for seven long years, Dilip finally developed the machine for use in 2007.

The machine is designed in a way such that the vegetables is loaded from the top, where the steel tank rotates with the help of a motor to cut and smash the vegetables with blades and hammer.

The pulp is extracted from one end of the machine, while peels or remaining unwanted residue are removed from another point. As a result, the seeds are separated in the entire process. After fermentation and washing, the seeds are ready to be packed and sold.

The machine is powered by an electric motor which holds the capacity to crush ten quintals of tomato and three quintals of brinjal in an hour. The machine has made the entire de-seeding process easier, read an EvXprts Foundation's post.

It does not just save time but is also economical for farmers who are into seed production. Dilip Baral was felicitated by the Odisha State government for this innovation.

