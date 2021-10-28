All section
Eco-Friendly Deliveries! Postal Staffers Ditch Fuel-Run Vehicles, Ride E-Bikes In Bengaluru

Sustainability
Eco-Friendly Deliveries! Postal Staffers Ditch Fuel-Run Vehicles, Ride E-Bikes In Bengaluru

Karnataka,  28 Oct 2021 7:17 AM GMT

At least 15 postmen and postwomen with the JP Nagar sub-post office were provided with electric bikes in a bid to experiment with greener commuting options for making deliveries.

The Bangalore Postal Region kickstarted a pilot project to experiment with greener commuting options for making deliveries.

The pilot project, while is being termed as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, aims to upgrade the process while cutting down on carbon footprint. At least 15 postmen and postwomen with the JP Nagar sub-post office were provided with electric bikes.

Postmaster General, Bengaluru Region, LK Dash stated that the project was launched on October 14. The authorities are currently monitoring the progress and its success would enable them to extend the facility to other post offices in the city.

Revolutionizing Postal Delivery System

The mail carriers can be seen seated on battery-operated blue coloured Yulu bikes. The tech-based mobility service provider took to Twitter to announce the launch of the project.

"The move is being assessed to check if it is a better proposition financially, compared with using fuel-run two-wheelers to deliver items," Dash told The New Indian Express.

As per reports, the bikes need to be taken back by Yulu for recharging the batteries every day. However, the company has proposed to set up charging stations at post offices in the future.

The outcome of the pilot project would be crucial in not just revolutionising the city's postal delivery service but also paving way for the other post offices in the country to adopt greener alternatives.

Also Read: This Delhi-Based Travel Startup Aims To Make Solo Travel For Women Trouble-Free In India

X