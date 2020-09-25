Kerala: Govt Recycles Old KSRTC Buses Into Food Trucks

In a novel initiative, the Kerala government is converting old Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses into mobile food trucks. In collaboration with Milma or the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), the first such truck has been set up in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday, September 23.

"KSRTC is reaching out to the people with an innovative project. KSRTC has launched the 'Food Truck' project through which old buses can be reused without letting it get destroyed. As part of the project, KSRTC buses will be converted into sales outlets," the CM said in a Facebook post.

The CM also said that the initiative will help generate employment opportunities for people and that more such outlets will be set up soon.

"The first food truck with Milma has been set up in Thiruvananthapuram. As part of this, it will be possible to provide employment to more people. It has been decided to set up more outlets on this model," the CM said.