Dutch Students Make Two-Seater Electric Car Entirely Out Of Waste Material

The students at the Eindhoven University of Technology, Netherlands have created a fully functioning electric car made entirely out of waste material. The waste which was used in making the car includes plastics collected from the sea, recycled PET bottles and even household garbage.

The bright yellow, sporty two-seater car is named 'Luca', and it can reach a speed of 90 kilometres per hour. When fully charged, it can travel up to 220 kilometres.

Student Lisa van Etten, the Project Manager told the Reuters that the car is unique as it's made entirely out of waste material. Through this car, waste material has been put to use, and it is a perfect example of a sustainable living.

The chassis of the car is made entirely out of flax and recycled PET bottles. For the interior, household waste has been put to use.

The plastics which is found in televisions, toys and kitchen appliances have also been used for designing the body of the car. The seat cushions are made up of coconut and horse hairs. It took a group of 22 students to design the car in a total of 18 months.

The production team member Matthijs van Wijk said that they want the car companies to start using waste materials and the car would inspire others in the near future.

