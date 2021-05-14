Sustainability

COVID-19: IIT Ropar Develops Moveable Electric Cremation; May Reduce Burden On Crematoriums

The cremation system uses half the wood required in conventional cremation and is eco friendly due to the combustion air system.

14 May 2021
The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, has developed an eco-friendly cremation cart in collaboration with Cheema Boilers Limited. The cart is fitted with stainless steel insulation ensuring less wood consumption and no heat loss.
The cart is supplied with primary and secondary hot air systems, and the stainless steel trays ensure easy ash removal. "The technology behind it is based on the wick stove, in which wick after lighting glows yellow, and this is converted into smokeless blue flame after installing the combustion air system over these wicks," a university press release said.

Harpreet Singh, the Dean of IIT Ropar, said that the disposal is completed in 12 hours as compared to 48 hours. The incinerator heats at 1,044 degrees Celsius, ensuring complete sterilization. The portability of the cart ensures that it can be transported without much effort, reported LiveMint.

"Usually wood costs about ₹2,500 for disposing of a body, and poor families sometimes try to get by with much less and end up having to dispose of partially burnt bodies, or even whole corpses, in rivers," the dean said.

The cart is also functional using LPG on domestic gas cylinders. "We are providing the simplest and cheapest way of cremation, which can be performed within half of the wood required now and can reduce the carbon footprint by half," said Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd. He added that if the system could be adopted, it might provide respectable cremation to the near and dear ones of those who could not afford wood.

